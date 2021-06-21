KardashiansBachelor NationNick CannonTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

The Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Save big on apparel, shoes, accessories and more for the whole family.

By Emily Spain Jun 21, 2021 3:31 PMTags
E-comm: Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

Happy Amazon Prime Day!

The super bowl of savings is finally here, and we rounded up all the incredible fashion deals you should take advantage of ASAP! With major savings on brands we all know and love like Birkenstock, Under Armour, For Love & Lemons, and UGG, these deals cannot be missed! 

To get you started on your savings journey, we rounded the best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals below. Be sure to check back in because we'll be adding new opportunities to save as they come up.

8 Things We're Definitely Buying on Amazon Prime Day

JW PEI Handbags

Score 20% off all JW PEI handbags! With a variety of fun colors, you're definitely going to want to add one (or two) of these unique handbags to you cart while they're on sale.

$72
$58
Amazon

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses

Save over 40% off on bestselling sunglasses from Ray-Ban! These fun shades would be great for upcoming travels.

$211
$161
Amazon

Nixon Regulus Watch

Take advantage of a 20% off discount on Nixon's Regulus watch! Created by US Special Operations corps agents, this high-performance watch has extreme 100m water-resistance, dual chronographs and oversized LED backlight display.

$165
$122
Amazon

Levi's Women's Oversized Utility Trucker Jackets

Save big on Levi's essentials like this utility trucker jacket or stock up for the colder months with their beloved sherpa trucker jackets.

$90
$63
Amazon

Onzie

Upgrade your activewear collection with Onzie! The brand is offering savings on stylish leggings, tops and other fits that will make you best dressed at your next workout class.

$48
$44
Amazon

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

You can never have too many of these insanely soft bralettes! Calvin Klein is also offering incredible deals on their bestselling boxer briefs and women's underwear, too.

$28
$21
Amazon

BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts

With over 34,400 5-Star reviews on Amazon, these biker shorts are the real deal! Plus, you can choose from varying lengths depending on your preferred fit.

$24
$17
Amazon

For Love & Lemons Women's Maxi

This celeb-loved brand rarely goes on sale, but you can save on this stunning maxi dress and other For Love & Lemons styles like this top and dress during Prime Day.

$245
$224
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex Adult Vegan 1460 Combat Boot

Score unheard of savings on Dr. Martens iconic vegan combat boots! Here are a few styles on sale that you'll definitely want in your closet come fall: Women's Lace Fashion Boot, 1460 Originals Union Jack 8 Eye Lace Up Boot and Men's 8053 Oxfords.

$140
$101
Amazon

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

Save 36% off on select Birkenstock footwear on Prime Day! Let's face it, these sandals never go out of style, so you might as well stock up.

$110
$83
Amazon

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

With collections designed by global influencers, Amazon's exclusive line The Drop has become a destination for fashionistas looking to get Insta-worthy styles on a budget. Luckily, Amazon Prime members can score up to 30% off styles from The Drop during Prime Day.

$56
$45
Amazon

UGG Women's Classic Mini Fluff Boot

Score up to 50% off in savings on must-have UGG silhouettes on Prime Day! It's never too early to start planning your fall wardrobe.

$150
$127
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo

Upgrade your wardrobe with some new gear thanks to Under Armour's Prime Day deals! This stylish polo offers a 4-way stretch construction and sweat-wicking material to get through whatever the day throws at you.

$65
$41
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Rizzo Sneaker

Score Katy Perry Collection shoes at a great discount during Prime Day! We love these rainbow sneakers for everyday wear, especially during Pride month.

$79
$55
Amazon

Ready for more ways to save? Check out our favorite deals from Walmart's Big Save Event.

