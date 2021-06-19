Brody Jenner's Mom Weighs In on Kaitlynn Carter's Pregnancy as Her Sister Hints at Baby's Sex

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Drumroll please...

Kaitlynn Carter's sister Lindsey Carter Reis seemingly confirmed the reality star is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Kristopher Brock. On Thursday, June 18, Lindsey, who recently welcomed her son Otto, gushed on Instagram, "so excited for @kaitlynn baby to arrive and can't wait to meet our new nephew!"

Fans of The Hills' New Beginnings star began to suspect she's expecting a boy when her former mother-in-law Linda Thompson commented, "Yay! Now the news is out and I can tell everybody... I've been holding this in so long and I'm so excited for you! Congratulations! Can't wait to meet the little guy!"

Additionally, Linda wrote on Lindsey's Instagram that she's known about the pregnancy for quite awhile. "I didn't know the news about Kaitlynn being pregnant was out there yet so I've been very quiet about it," she wrote. "But I'm thrilled for her."

The mother of Brandon and Brody Jenner added, "Enjoy these days… It's pretty much the best time of your life!"