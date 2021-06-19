Jazz Jennings Opens Up About “Substantial” Weight Gain to Hold Herself “Accountable”

Jazz Jennings is getting candid about her body.
On Instagram, the YouTuber reflected on her binge-eating disorder and how much weight she's gained in recent months. She then vowed to be "committed toward bettering myself" at the end of the honest message.
She wrote on Friday, June 18, "As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities."
Jazz, 20, explained that her "binging," along with an "increased appetite" due to some of her medications, has caused her to gain almost 100 pounds in less than two years.
"I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable," she said, while sharing a picture of herself by the pool, wearing a sports bra and shorts.
"I'm ready to change my ways," the I Am Jazz star continued. "I'm ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body."
She said she has "a fabulous team" supporting her, comprised of professionals, family and friends.
However, she acknowledged, "At the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I'm fighting to win."
Her brother, Sander Jennings, showed his unwavering support by commenting, "You are so resilient and can do anything you put your mind too. [sic] I believe in you and will be by your side every step of the way." She wrote back, "You're my teammate."