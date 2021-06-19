Jazz Jennings Opens Up About “Substantial” Weight Gain to Hold Herself “Accountable”

Watch : Jazz Jennings Talks New Show and Caitlyn Jenner

Jazz Jennings is getting candid about her body.

On Instagram, the YouTuber reflected on her binge-eating disorder and how much weight she's gained in recent months. She then vowed to be "committed toward bettering myself" at the end of the honest message.

She wrote on Friday, June 18, "As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I'm not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities."

Jazz, 20, explained that her "binging," along with an "increased appetite" due to some of her medications, has caused her to gain almost 100 pounds in less than two years.

"I'm posting this photo because it's time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable," she said, while sharing a picture of herself by the pool, wearing a sports bra and shorts.