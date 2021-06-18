Aly Michalka Has The Most Relatable Reaction to Phil of the Future's 17-Year Anniversary

Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

There are some things a time machine just can't fix...

Aly Michalka doesn't seem too pleased by the passing of time. The Easy A actress took to Twitter to give her hilarious take on the 17-year anniversary of the premiere of Phil of the Future, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2004 to 2006.

MTV tweeted out two basically vintage photos of co-stars Aly and Ricky Ullman in the mid-aughts, writing, "IYKYK: #PhilOfTheFuture premiered 17 Years Ago TODAY — and yes, I will forever ship Phil (@ravivullman) & Keely (@alyandaj)."

Aly's reaction? "S--t I'm old," the now 32-year-old star wrote, adding a rocket ship emoji. (She was practically a baby at age 15 when it premiered).

As fans of the series know, 2021 is an important year for another reason: It marks 100 years until Phil will travel back in time in 2121.

Twitter users reflected on the milestone in the comments, with one writing, "I was at least three at the time and this series will still be forever be in my heart [sic]." Another shared, "you're telling me this show can go see a rated r movie on its own...i'm old."