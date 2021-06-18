KATCH UP

Keeping Up With the Kardashians The Final Curtain
Aly Michalka Has The Most Relatable Reaction to Phil of the Future's 17-Year Anniversary

Aly Michalka is shocked to learn that it's been 17 years since the premiere of Phil of the Future on the Disney Channel. Like whoa!

There are some things a time machine just can't fix... 

Aly Michalka doesn't seem too pleased by the passing of time. The Easy A actress took to Twitter to give her hilarious take on the 17-year anniversary of the premiere of Phil of the Future, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2004 to 2006.

MTV tweeted out two basically vintage photos of co-stars Aly and Ricky Ullman in the mid-aughts, writing, "IYKYK: #PhilOfTheFuture premiered 17 Years Ago TODAY — and yes, I will forever ship Phil (@ravivullman) & Keely (@alyandaj)." 

Aly's reaction? "S--t I'm old," the now 32-year-old star wrote, adding a rocket ship emoji. (She was practically a baby at age 15 when it premiered).

As fans of the series know, 2021 is an important year for another reason: It marks 100 years until Phil will travel back in time in 2121. 

Twitter users reflected on the milestone in the comments, with one writing, "I was at least three at the time and this series will still be forever be in my heart [sic]." Another shared, "you're telling me this show can go see a rated r movie on its own...i'm old."

After playing Keely on Phil of the Future, Aly turned her attention toward music. During that era, the singer released three studio albums in three years as one half of Aly & AJ: 2005's Into the Rush, 2006's Acoustic Hearts of Winter and 2007's Insomniatic.

All these years later (sorry to admit that, Aly), the musicians are center stage once again with the explosion of the "Potential Breakup Song" on TikTok.

Their latest album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, dropped in May and, obviously, we are here for it.

The sister duo will embark on their next tour in February 2022 with stops in Europe and the U.S. Want to see them sooner? Aly & AJ are opening for Orville Peck at Lollapalooza on July 29, the same day that Miley Cyrus, Kim Petras, Jimmy Eat World and more faves will perform.

