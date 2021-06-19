Fast & Furious 9KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Everything We Know About Kohl's 2-Day Wow Deals Event

Score major savings on kitchen appliances, celeb apparel lines and more.

By Emily Spain Jun 19, 2021 2:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Kohl's Wow Deals EventE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

E! shoppers, are you ready to score major savings at Kohl's?

Starting 6/21 through 6/22, Kohl's is offering deep discounts and savings on home, toys, beauty, apparel and more! During the 2-day Wow Deals event, the retailer will be dropping new deals each day online and in stores. But you don't have to wait until Monday to save big, the deals have already started!

In addition to the daily deals, Kohl's customers can earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on purchases during WOW Deals, which can then be used to save on future Kohl's purchases. Even better, Kohl's Card customers can save an additional 15% off exclusive offers on top of the savings event promotions.

From celeb-loved apparel collections from Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Russell and Ciara Wilson and Lauren Conrad to deals on kitchen appliances and home essentials, we rounded up the best deals that are already live! Even better, you can pick up your orders at a Kohl's store near you!

Scroll below to start saving!

read
11 Things We're Definitely Buying on Amazon Prime Day

Shark ION Robotic Vacuum Wi-Fi Connected

With a Tri-Brush System, this multi-cleaning vacuum will help remove dirt and dust from hard-to-reach spots. Plus, it's Bluetooth and Alexa-compatible, so you can start, stop and schedule your robot's cleaning sessions from your phone.

$300
$220
Kohl's

Gender Neutral Human Nation Movement Jogger

Russell Wilson and Ciara's genderless clothing brand offers some of the coziest essentials! These joggers are great for lounging around the house or for a casual weekend look.

$78
$68
Kohl's

Women's Lands' End SlenderSuit Tummy Control Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit

Gear up for a summer full of pool parties with this chic swimsuit. It comes in five versatile hues, too!

$130-$146
$80-$88
Kohl's

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

Whip up smoothies, juices, salsas and more thanks to this multi-tasking kitchen device. It comes with a 3.5-cup work bowl with feed chute, food pusher, stacked chopping blade, reversible slice/shred disc, cross blade, two 16-oz. tall cups and to-go lid.

$100
$70
Kohl's

Kendall + Kylie Utility Cropped Romper

Get a Jenner sister-approved look for only $30! This romper is great for beating the summer heat in style, and it serves as a great transitional piece for fall.

$50
$30
Kohl's

Sonoma Goods For Life® Kenwood Loveseat & Coffee Table 2-piece Set

Available in khaki and grey, this loveseat and coffee table set will give your outdoor space an instant upgrade. Plus, it will come in handy when you're entertaining guests this summer.

$550
$380
Kohl's

PowerXL Vortex 10-qt. Air Fryer Pro

If you have yet to get an air fryer, pick this one up while it's on sale! It has a 6-in-1 multi-use design, so you can air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate and reheat food in a short amount of time.

$170
$100
Kohl's

Simply Vera Vera Wang Supima Cotton 600 Thread Count Deep Pocket Sheet Set with Pillowcases

Take advantage of major savings on Vera Wang's home collection, especially this 600 thread count sheet and pillowcase set.

$50-$150
$35-$100
Amazon

Roku Ultra Streaming Player

Enjoy a smooth streaming experience and the newest and most popular channels, plus music, photos and more with Roku's Ultra Streaming Player.

$100
$70
Kohl's

Food Network™ 17-pc. BBQ Tool Set

Are you a Top Chef in the making? If you are or want to be, you'll get so much use out of this 17-piece grilling set.

$40
$32
Kohl's

Women's LC Lauren Conrad One-Shoulder Midi Dress

This dress is a definite "add to cart" moment! We love the one-shoulder silhouette, print and how the tie-waist will accentuate your figure.

$68
$51
Kohl's

Cuisinart® Matte Black Collection 12-pc. Cookware Set

With titanium-reinforced ceramic nonstick interiors for enhanced food release and durability, this cookware set will help you tackle any recipe with ease. In this set, you'll get a 1.5-qt. saucepan with cover, 3-qt. saucepan with cover, 3.5-qt. sauté pan with cover, 6-qt. stockpot with cover, 8-in. skillet, 10-in. skillet with a steamer insert and a 13.5-in. mesh splatter guard.

$250
$190
Kohl's

