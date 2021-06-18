Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Apologizes After "Offensive" Tribal Ceremony Photo Resurfaces

Watch : Henry Cavill Slams Haters & Defends Girlfriend Natalie

Henry Cavill's girlfriend is apologizing for a resurfaced photo that is raising eyebrows.

Earlier this week, Natalie Viscuso was accused of cultural appropriation after a picture appeared online that showed the former reality star dressed in east African tribal attire and her skin colored from the neck down.

After fans began to criticize Legendary Entertainment's Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, she decided to shed some light on the photo while offering an apology.

"Firstly, I'd like to say that I'm sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offense. It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia," Natalie told the Daily Mail. "The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture."

She continued, "Never in a million years did I think that this would be offensive, in fact, I felt honored that they would initiate me. However, with the lessons that we are all learning in today's climate, it is important that I recognize that this is potentially hurtful. My deepest and most sincere apologies."