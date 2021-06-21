A Fan Favorite From The Voice Is Ready for Her Comeback on America's Got Talent

Watch : Exclusive: "The Voice's" Brooke Simpson's POWERFUL Rendition of Lizzo

We're crying cuz we love Brooke Simpson.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the Tuesday, June 22 episode of America's Got Talent, The Voice alum proves she's ready for a second chance at fame. Singing Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" with the help of her husband on the piano, Brooke shows once more that she's got a voice to remember.

While Brooke belts out the song's refrain, judges Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell watch on clearly impressed. Not only did Sofía let her jaw drop, but Simon also let a small smile sneak through. And, as you AGT fans know, that's a pretty big deal.

As the audience cheers for Brooke, host Terry Crews declares, "You sang that! You sang that!"

For those who may not know, Brooke was a fan favorite during season 13 of The Voice. The North Carolina-born artist received a four-chair turn during her blind audition after performing Demi Lovato's "Stone Cold." Ultimately, she chose to be on Miley Cyrus' team and ended the competition in third place.