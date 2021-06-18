Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Martha Hunt has a baby on the way!

The 32-year-old model, who frequented the Victoria's Secret runway over the years, shared some big personal news on Friday, June 18: She's pregnant.

"Full heart growing belly," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini, revealing her growing bump. This will be the first child for the runway star, who confirmed her engagement to her photographer boyfriend Jason Mcdonald in January 2020.

Of course, Hunt is not the only one happy about this sweet baby news. On Instagram, the mom-to-be was showered with love and well wishes from friends and fellow stars like Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Gigi Hadid.

As Porowski fittingly commented, "Sugar lemon crêpes to celebrate !!!"

Hadid, a new mom herself, added, "MAMA CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby."

It seems to be the era of the model baby boom because a handful of catwalk queens have announced pregnancies and welcomed little ones within the past year and beyond, among them Elsa Hosk and Devon Windsor.