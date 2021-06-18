KATCH UP

Keeping Up With the Kardashians The Final Curtain
This Fantasy Football Loser's Story of Spending 24 Hours at the Waffle House Is a Total Touchdown

Lee Sanderlin documented his experience at a Mississippi waffle house after he finished last in his fantasy football league. See why this bet is going viral and captivating Twitter users.

Losing has never tasted so good!

When Lee Sanderlin agreed to participate in a fantasy football league, he didn't exactly plan on coming in last place. But once the results were in, the 25-year-old had to face the consequences.

"As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House," he shared on Twitter. "Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It's 4:07 Central." Little did Lee know that his journey in Brandon, Mississippi would become an Internet obsession.

Tweet by tweet, Lee took thousands of followers on an unforgettable ride as he tried to enjoy waffle after waffle. From Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" to the Eagles' "Hotel California," Lee certainly couldn't complain about the music played in the restaurant. But after three hours into his challenge, only 4.75 waffles had been eaten.

"Per my league commissioner, I am allowed to sit in the parking lot and also if I puke it won't count against me. This won't recalibrate the strategy tho," he shared. "Found that extra something and polished off waffle 5. That's 5 hours shaved off and an incredible amount of agony for my intestines. 16 hours to go."

While it's best to savor the entire Twitter thread piece by piece, we'd like to warn you that coffee and a "quick little trip to the bushes outside" was in order around hour six.

So, who's ready for a spoiler alert? Drumroll please…

After 15 hours and nine waffles, Lee's fantasy football punishment was complete. "The sun is rising, it's a new day and I'm never eating waffles again," he declared on June 18. "S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don't worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. And we're out."

But perhaps this story isn't over just yet. As an investigative journalist at the Clarion Ledger, perhaps Lee is preparing to write his own tale.

For now, the lesson is clear: Be careful which football studs you pick in your fantasy league. If you don't choose wisely, things can get pretty sticky—and we're not talking about the syrup on your waffles.

