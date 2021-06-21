Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where They Stand With Jordyn Woods Today

Jordyn Woods was once Kylie Jenner's closest confidant, but after a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson, the model found herself on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenners. So, where does she stand with the famous family today?
Thankfully, this question was answered during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!. As Khloe shared with reunion host Andy Cohen, she doesn't currently speak to the 23-year-old influencer.
However, the Good American mogul made it clear that she doesn't wish Jordyn any ill will. In fact, Khloe confirmed that she's forgiven Jordyn. "I think that's a huge misconception," she shared. "That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta-stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."
According to Khloe, she couldn't have forgiven Tristan without forgiving Jordyn too. As E! News readers well know, in February 2019, Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True Thompson, split after reports claimed that the NBA player had gotten a little too close with Kylie's BFF.
Jordyn later confirmed the indiscretion on Red Table Talk, where she admitted to sharing a kiss with Tristan. She denied ever sleeping with the professional athlete.
In the years following the drama, Khloe and Tristan have rebuilt their relationship, which includes co-parenting 3-year-old True. And it seems that the Revenge Body host has moved on with her life.
"I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life," she said at the reunion. "I have to forgive these people for me. And it's up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn."
Yet, despite Jordyn's previous claim that she's apologized to Khloe, the KUWTK star maintained she never received a personal apology. Apparently, she never received the promised letter either.
Of course, this drama didn't just affect Khloe as Jordyn was once Kylie's closest friend. On the aftermath of it all, Kylie noted, "Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."
As to whether Jordyn will ever be welcomed back into the fold, Khloe said that's a decision for Kylie to make. "I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again," she concluded. "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."
