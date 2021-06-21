Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exactly What Plastic Surgery She's Had

Komparing no more.
Khloe Kardashian got real about the root of her body image insecurities during tonight's explosive part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, airing June 20. From trying to "wiggle into" the same size body-con dress as Kim Kardashian to watching stylists pamper Kourtney Kardashian and Kim during photoshoots, Khloe often was made to feel like the third wheel.
"Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show," Khloe reflected.
Yet when critics began calling Khloe "fugly" and other insults, she started questioning her own beauty. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me,'" Khloe recalled. "I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."
Ultimately Khloe decided to go under the knife. "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," Khloe confirmed about her plastic surgery. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."
Khloe added that she has tried injections but is not really a fan of Botox. "I've responded horribly to Botox," she confessed.
But the preferential treatment that her sisters received only further chipped away at Khloe's confidence.
"We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway," the Good American founder heartbreakingly revealed.
Khloe's body positive brand offers a full size range and she stated during the reunion that she refuses to work with stores that don't order sizes 00 through 24. "I don't want to people to feel like they have to be a certain size to be accepted," Khloe added. "I just want people to be healthy."
On April 7, Khloe took to Instagram to prove a leaked bikini photo was not photoshopped. "For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world," the Revenge Body star explained. "And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."
Cheers to Khloe's konfidence!