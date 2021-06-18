Demi Lovato Reflects on Frozen Yogurt Controversy: "I Let My Emotions Get the Best of Me"

Watch : Demi Lovato Backtracks After Slamming "Guilt-Free" Yogurt Shop

Demi Lovato is focused on making their opinions more clear.

As fans likely recall, the singer faced controversy and backlash in April when they took aim at a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, on social media. At the time, Lovato took issue with the diet-friendly options available for purchase in the shop and did not mince words about it online.

During an Audacy Check In interview on Facebook Live on June 17, the Grammy nominee reflected on the situation. "Every time I've made a statement over Instagram or Twitter, I felt like it's gotten lost in translation a little bit," Lovato said.

While they did not name the yogurt shop, Lovato did reference an "experience" around April. "It was me talking about something I was very passionate about pertaining to the diet culture," they explained, "and I realized that because I was so passionate…I let my emotions get the best of me and it didn't allow me to explain where I was coming from as easily as it would have been on a podcast."

The 4D With Demi Lovato host continued, "I just thought going forward, I want to have conversations where people can see my face, they can hear my voice and they can see that I'm still learning as well as the rest of the world."

Lovato also acknowledged that they is "no means an expert on many many things."

"But," they said, "I'm willing to learn about it and I'm willing to continue to have conversations that either educate me or others on how to make this world a better place."