Stuntman Alex Harvill Dead at 28 After Crashing During World Record Attempt

Stuntman Alex Harvill has died after crashing his motorcycle during an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

According to the Grant County Coroner's Office in Washington, the 28-year-old "died after crashing his motorcycle while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport" on Thursday, June 17.

"His family has been notified," the spokesperson told E! News. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones."

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday to determine cause and manner of death, the coroner's office said.

Harvill, who previously held the title for the longest dirt to dirt jump of 297 feet, hoped to break his own record at the Moses Lake Airshow. He planned to jump 351 feet prior to the tragic crash.

The stuntman's followers first learned of his accident when the event's Instagram account shared Harvill "was injured during his warm-up before the jump" and subsequently taken to the hospital.