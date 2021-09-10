Kirsten Dunst Announces Birth of Her Second Baby Boy With Jesse Plemons

Watch : Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Kirsten Dunst has a new baby at home!

In a New York Times profile published Sept. 10, The Power of the Dog actress, 39, confirmed she gave birth to her second child with partner Jesse Plemons four months ago.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Kirsten shared of their son, named James Robert. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

The star joked she's in a "really special place" with two young kids at home, explaining, "I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months. I've developed an eye twitch, too."

Already mom to 3-year-old Ennis Howard Plemons, Kirsten revealed her baby bump in March while modeling for W magazine's Director's issue. The Bring It On alum joked about her size during the interview, saying, "Every shot was on the floor... I was like, ‘I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."