Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian From Instagram User Who Asked "Who Is She?!"

Watch : Scott Disick Tells Khloe Kardashian How to Remodel Her Pool

Scott Disick has Khloe Kardashian's back.

On June 17, the Good American founder took to Instagram to post a few pictures of herself rocking a Shane Justin ensemble in a matching blue Rolls-Royce. Alongside the photos, KoKo shared a quote from Jay-Z's The Blueprint 2.

"I will not lose," she wrote, "for even in defeat, there's a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me."

After seeing the post, the account @90sanxiety wrote "who is she?!" in the comments section. However, Scott was quick to respond.

"Who isn't she?" the Flip It Like Disick alum replied. "That's the question!"

The Lord's clapback should come as no surprise to their fans. From giving each other sage advice to pulling off hilarious pranks, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have built a bond that's like no other.

"Life would be SO boring without you!" she wrote in a birthday tribute last year. "Thank you for being such a great brother to me."