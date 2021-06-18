The Cooling Bed Essentials You Need for Warm Summer Nights

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're all for having a hot girl summer, but when it comes to getting a good night's rest, we'd rather not wake up drenched in sweat. If you're in need of bedroom essentials that will having you feeling cool, calm and collected as soon as your head hits the pillow, we've got you covered.
From cooling sheets and problem-solving pillows to temperature regulating mattresses and easy-breezy PJs, we rounded up everything you need to sleep through the hot summer nights ahead.
Scroll below for our picks that will help you have a well-rested girl summer! No counting sheep required.
Hyperlite™ Sheets
Casper's Hyperlite sheets are the real deal! Not only does the 100% Tencel™ Lyocell fabric make the sheets feel uber soft and lightweight, but they feature a unique grid weave that creates vent-like structures to increase airflow and promote a sweat-proof sleep.
The Buffy Breeze
If you like the feel of a comforter even on warm nights, look no further than Buffy's 100% eucalyptus, temperature-regulating comforter. It's cool-to-the-touch, offers a chic minimalist design and is an eco-friendly buy.
Yana Pillow
Let's face it, the type of pillow you use heavily affects the quality of your sleep. The Yana Pillow will help solve your pillow needs and sleeping concerns, especially when temperatures rise. Besides offering full-body ergonomic support, the pillow is made with organic cotton and bamboo velour to keep you cool. Even better, it fits up to two people, so you don't have to sacrifice cuddling time with your significant other.
Evapolar evaLIGHT Plus Personal Portable Air Cooler and Humidifier
Place this energy-efficient cooling system on your bedside table and let it purify and cool the air around your bed. Plus, it's leakproof and features an innovative inorganic fiber cartridge.
Gisele Printed Short PJ Set
We get it, sometimes it feels uncomfortable and borderline impossible to wear an additional layer while you try to sleep through a hot summer night. Eberjey's super-soft short PJ set, made with TENCEL™ Modal fabric, is an absolute must for this reason. The fabric is light and cozy yet it has a cool-to-the-touch feel that will help you sleep through the night without waking up drenched in sweat.
Ergodyne Chill Its 6700CT Cooling Bandana
To accompany your new summer night-approved PJs, pick up this cooling bandana for extra relief. It has hyper-evaporative PVA, which easily activates with water for up to four hours of cooling.
Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress
If you really want to solve the issue of overheating from the ground up, this ventilated cool gel mattress is worth trying. It has a comfortable memory foam construction that conforms to your body while the cool gel regulates body temperature.
BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
To solve the night sweats with just one product, BedJet's air-based cooling and warming technology is your answer. It works with any bed size and sheets, and delivers customizable cold or warm air right under the sheets to help you sleep at your preferred temperature every night. It is an investment, but you can check out the thousands of positive reviews on the BedJet website or Amazon.
One Amazon reviewer said, "Like most people other people here, I was apprehensive about spending so much on a fan but it has turned out to be worth it. I've never slept so well in the summer, even when I used to turn the A/C down and use several fans. I've been using this for two months now and have hardly ever woken up hot since."
2-Pack Cooling Bed Pillows
Complete your bedscape with these cooling pillows for additional cooling relief. They have skin-friendly bamboo covers, and are made with premium shredded foam infused with temperature regulating cooling gel particles to alleviate excessive heat build-up.
Dreo 90° Oscillating Fans with Remote
If you can't swing a BedJet at the moment, pick up this remote-controlled tower fan that silently circulates cool air around your space.
Cooling Cuff
This affordable cooling cuff helps your body restore temperature homeostasis thanks to a medical-grade cooling pack that rapidly lowers your body's temperature.
Cooling Topper
Add comfort and airflow to your existing mattress with this cooling mattress topper made with Energex™ Foam.
One reviewer said, "I've had 4 back surgeries & I can actually lay flat on my back with this topper & I don't sweat & I'm very hot natured!!! My mom's getting one also & she has slept on the My Pillow topper for years but wants to try something with more support & cooling!!"
Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Upgrade your sleep attire to reflect the changing temps with this insanely soft lounge tee. With breathable and moisture-wicking bamboo fabric, you can sleep soundly on warm nights.
Portable Handheld Fan
This mini fan supports 360° rotation to help you get airflow from all directions. Since it offers a flexible tripod design, you can hook it onto your headboard at home or take it with you when you're traveling this summer.
