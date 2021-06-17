Find Out Gabrielle Union's Hilarious Father's Day Plans for Dwyane Wade

Watch : What Will Gabrielle Union Gift Dwyane Wade on Father's Day This Year?

Gabrielle Union is queen of over-the-top gifts, but this Father's Day, she's letting husband Dwyane Wade take the wheel.

And he has quite a few to choose from! After gifting the NBA player a 1974 Ford Bronco last year, plus an "old Benz" for Wade's birthday, Union is trying to top herself.

In a hilarious exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on June 17, Union shared she might just resort to "macaroni necklaces" for Father's Day 2021. "I got him two cars during the pandemic," Union joked. "What do you do after that? I don't know, a boat?"

The fan favorite couple are parents to daughters Zaya Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade and sons Xavier Zechariah Wade and Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade.

Turns out Wade only wants a day on the golf course. "It'll be an easy Father's Day for her," he quipped. "She ain't got to spend no money. I'll be at the golf course."