Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Ciara

The singer did a little more than "1, 2 Step" to reach her goal weight.

Ciara took to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement, revealing that she lost 39 pounds almost a year after giving birth to her third child, Win Wilson. The 35-year-old star didn't embark on her weight loss journey alone, as she explained she used the help of WW (formerly called Weight Watchers).

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks," she began her caption, alongside an image that captured her toned figure. "Hello to me-pre baby weight! I'm so proud of myself–down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!"

Ciara encouraged her followers with an inspirational message, sharing, "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible! Go for it! Go get it!"

Ciara explained that she feels even more motivated to prioritize her wellness and maintain "this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."