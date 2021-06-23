Remember When all of Hollywood Turned Out for Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's Magical Wedding?

Watch : "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

We're not saying Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's 2018 wedding affected the entire shooting schedule for Game of Thrones' final season. Though we're not not saying that.

Because not long after the over-eager London-bred actor dropped to one knee during a holiday in the English countryside—"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine, and I blew my load early," he joked on The Jonathan Ross Show, immediately correcting himself to say, "I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load"—he phoned up producers with a second proposal.

"I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" he recalled to Ross of his request, a not unfair point considering he first fell in love with his former costar while pretending to fall in love with her on the fantasy drama's snowy Iceland set. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game Of Thrones wedding by the way. They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down!'"