Anderson Cooper Reveals This Text From Ex Benjamin Maisani About Son Wyatt Got Him "Really Pissed"

Watch : Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Will Co-Parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper is still taking it one step at a time when it comes to his new role as a dad.



While appearing as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN news anchor—who shares co-parenting duties of son Wyatt with ex Benjamin Maisani—detailed a recent text Benjamin sent him about the 13-month-old's milestones. And let's just say he was not too thrilled about his son's literal baby steps.



"So, just for the first time, I was away in Israel last week," he recalled. "It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt's other dad, Benjamin, and he said, 'He just walked!!'"



Once the audience responded with a collective "aww," Anderson playfully responded by saying, "Yeah, you would think that would be my reaction." Instead, he admitted, "my reaction was fury."