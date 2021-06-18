Scott Disick Reveals What Really Broke Up His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Where Do Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Stand Now?

As Kourtney Kardashian once said, no one can fall in love for ratings.

So, as much as Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers might want Kourtney and Scott Disick as end game, that's simply not the case.

In an exclusive sneak peek at part two of the KUWTK reunion, airing Sunday, June 20, the exes reflect on what went wrong—and Scott's substance abuse was definitely at the heart of it. Host Andy Cohen asks whether Kourtney and Scott might still be together had Scott maintained his sobriety, and the parents of three agree that they would probably still be dating.

"Sorry, this is just so deep!" Kylie Jenner says with a nervous laugh.

Andy then asks if Scott and Kourtney have been intimate in the last five years since their split. "People cannot believe that, but we have not," Kourt confirms. "For real."

"How annoying," Scott quips.

So what is their relationship really like today?

Kourtney gushes that she and Scott are "great friends and co-parents" to Mason, Reign and Penelope, with Scott adding, "We're family. I think we always will be."