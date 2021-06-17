Margot Robbie Makes Rare Comment About Her Marriage to Tom Ackerley

Not a fan of snakes? Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley isn't either.
The actress shared this rare insight into the producer's personality during the June 16 episode of The Late Late Show. Robbie, who tied the knot with Ackerley in 2016, explained she grew up around "heaps of wildlife" in Australia and is used to seeing these reptiles. Ackerley? Not so much.
"My husband hates snakes," the I, Tonya star told host James Corden. "He's English. You guys don't have them obviously really at all in England, I guess. But I mean, they're everywhere! I'm living in L.A. and there was a 2-meter snake…just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. Yeah, he almost had a coronary."
Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of the 2014 movie Suite Francaise. According to Porter, The Wolf of Wall Street alum ended up moving in with the filmmaker and a few other members of the crew and the couple later told their roommates they were secretly dating.
"I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she recalled to Vogue for a 2016 feature. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"
Not only are Robbie and Ackerley partners in life but they're also business partners. They run LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company they launched with their friends.
"I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner," she told Porter. "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."
And it looks like they hope to start a family one day. "If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," Robbie added in the 2018 interview. "But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."
While Robbie and Ackerley have made a few joint red carpet appearances, they tend to keep their relationship out of the limelight. "He's usually a very loud and friendly person," she told Vogue in 2019, "but he's definitely behind the cam."