Margot Robbie Makes Rare Comment About Her Marriage to Tom Ackerley

Not a fan of snakes? Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley isn't either.

The actress shared this rare insight into the producer's personality during the June 16 episode of The Late Late Show. Robbie, who tied the knot with Ackerley in 2016, explained she grew up around "heaps of wildlife" in Australia and is used to seeing these reptiles. Ackerley? Not so much.

"My husband hates snakes," the I, Tonya star told host James Corden. "He's English. You guys don't have them obviously really at all in England, I guess. But I mean, they're everywhere! I'm living in L.A. and there was a 2-meter snake…just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. Yeah, he almost had a coronary."

Robbie and Ackerley met on the set of the 2014 movie Suite Francaise. According to Porter, The Wolf of Wall Street alum ended up moving in with the filmmaker and a few other members of the crew and the couple later told their roommates they were secretly dating.