The Hills: New Beginnings' Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

The Hills is getting a teeny new cast member: Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant!

On Thursday, June 17, the MTV star announced she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, just over a year after they started dating.

Kaitlynn posted a silhouette of her growing baby bump while on vacation with her man at the Esperanza Resort in Cabo. While much of the couple's romance is unwritten, Kaitlynn did offer some insight into their relationship during a December interview.

"I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well," the 32-year-old lifestyle blogger revealed on the Scrubbin' In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast. "A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

While Kaitlynn previously made headlines for her romances with Brody Jenner and Miley Cyrus, she's been making an effort over the last year to keep her love life out of the spotlight. "I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids," she explained. "I don't want to do overly public things." However, as she pointed out, she's not trying to hide her relationship, noting, "I would not appreciate that if I was dating somebody and they were hiding me."