Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Baby Boy’s Name and Share an Update on Daughter’s Health

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are bringing some light into their family.

Four days after welcoming their twins, The Bachelor stars posted a vlog that showed them leaving the hospital and coming home to their 2-year-old daughter Alessi. Arie, 39, and Lauren, 29, introduced their eldest to their newborn son, revealing his name is Lux.

"Alessi is warming up to Mr. Lux," the race car driver said in the video on Wednesday, June 16. "You're such a good big sister already." He also told her, "You're so good with him."

However, their baby daughter, whose name is still under wraps, had to remain behind at the NICU, which Arie said made Lauren "pretty upset, obviously."

"They don't really know if she'll come home tomorrow or the next day or if she needs any more time," he said on camera.

As Arie explained, "She's having some trouble with her breathing. She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development's just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning."