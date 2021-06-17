Vin Diesel Reveals If Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Has Considered Joining Fast & Furious Films

Watch : Will Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Be in "Fast 10"?

During Vin Diesel's upcoming appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, the star gives fans a lot to think about regarding the possibility of the Fast and Furious franchise featuring an onscreen role for Paul Walker's daughter.

As seen in an exclusive clip from his interview that airs on Thursday, June 17, the 53-year-old actor, best known for playing Dom Toretto in the venerable car-racing film series, shared why it's been important to him that the franchise allow Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, to live on in its cinematic world. Paul died in a car crash in November 2013, while Furious 7 was in the middle of shooting.

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin recalled. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology."