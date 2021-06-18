Kylie Jenner Details Where She Stands With Tyga 4 Years After Breakup

These exes are certainly not keeping up with one another.
During part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 17 on E!, Kylie Jenner revealed where she stands with ex-boyfriend Tyga. While the lip kit mogul made it clear that there wasn't any bad blood between herself and the "Taste" rapper, they are in no way close.
"We're not friends," the mother of one revealed to reunion host Andy Cohen. "But we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, you know, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him."
As E! News readers well know, Kylie and Tyga began dating back in October 2014, but faced some highs and lows throughout their romance. In November 2015, E! News sources revealed that the couple briefly split before reuniting less than a week later.
The KUWTK star confirmed that she was back on with Tyga during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "No, honestly people have it all wrong," she said at the time. "No. We're not broken up."
By May 2016, it was reported that Kylie and Tyga had broken up again. Over a month later, an insider told E! News that the pair were "definitely, officially, 100 percent back on." And they remained as such until April 2017 when they split for good.
Kylie later moved on with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. As for this relationship? After deciding to take some space in October 2019, Kylie and Travis are once more acting like a couple.
Most recently, the twosome and their daughter attended the 2021 Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City. Following this outing, a source close to the family shared with E! News that the duo "still have separate houses and are not living together, but they are romantic again and seem very happy with the direction they are headed."
No wonder big sister Khloe Kardashian once joked about needing a "note to self" to keep track of it all.
