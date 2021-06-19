Fast & Furious 9KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

F9 Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Get lost in the razzle-dazzle, as Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out at the world premiere of F9.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 19, 2021 2:13 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetPremieresEventsFast and FuriousNBCU
Watch: "F9" Trailer: "Fast & Furious 9" Hits Theaters June 25

Start your engines! 

After a year of theater closures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pop culture fans can finally celebrate their love of movies with the world premiere of F9. Plus, gone are the days of virtual award shows as Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities graced the red carpet at the IRL event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, June 18.

Of course, the beloved franchise's all-star cast showed up and showed out for the fanciful affair, including, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana BrewsterSung KangAnna Sawai, Bow Wow and many others. 

Considering this is one of the first movie premieres in a very long time, celebrities made sure to dress to the nines. From head-turning gowns to one-of-a-kind designs, A-listers most certainly brought the glitz and glamour we've all been yearning for.

photos
The Fast & Furious Cast Through the Years

With that, see all of the fabulous red carpet fashion in our gallery below!

Rich Fury/WireImage
Vin Diesel

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlize Theron

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Vanessa Bryant & Natalia Bryant

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Tyrese Gibson

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Jordana Brewster

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Shad 'Bow Wow' Moss & Shai Moss

  

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ludacris & Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meadow Walker

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Tyrese Gibson & Vin Diesel

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Finn Cole

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Anna Sawai

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justin Lin

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sung Kang

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Anna Sawai, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Shad Moss & Sung Kang

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Vinnie Bennett

  

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
24kGoldn

  

Rich Fury/WireImage
Michael Rooker

  

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Opens Up About “Substantial” Weight Gain

2
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

3

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors His Legacy at F9 Premiere

F9 officially hits theaters nationwide on June 25, 2021.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Opens Up About “Substantial” Weight Gain

2
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

3

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors His Legacy at F9 Premiere

4

Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter Is the "Hardest" to Work With

5

Henry Cavill’s Girlfriend Apologizes After “Offensive” Pic Resurfaces