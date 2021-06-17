Go Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Fabulous World With a First Look at Their New E! Series

Gotta love this!
E!'s newest reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman premieres Thursday, September 2 and follows power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as they balance romance, business and raising two daughters, Rue and Junie. Teyana, a multi-hyphenate star, is a model-musician-director-actress who also was named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive" in 2021. Seems like she really can do it all!
"We're just sort of figuring it out," Iman, who is a NBA champion and rapper, jokes in the trailer. "The game is changing."
Yet, sometimes parenthood proves to be too much. Teyana cries, "You don't even know what mothers are going through. We're going through so much."
From glamping to starring in Coming 2 America, Teyana has plenty of pinch-me moments. "I was literally standing with Eddie Murphy!" she says with a smile. Teyana and Iman have plenty of outrageous adventures in store, and Teyana even previously teased that family milestone moments will be captured by the reality cameras.
"My baby, Rue, she took her first crawl on camera. And Junie, her first day back to school," Teyana told Maxim in June 2021. "Usually my lens is on everybody else. It feels good for the lens to be on me and my family so I can look back and know I did a good job as a mom, I did a good job as a director, I did a good job balancing careers, balance your love, things that are important and good."
Speaking of Teyana and Iman's oldest daughter Junie, she's already winning us over with her personality. In fact, it's safe to say that the 5-year-old is a scene-stealer in the making.
Case in point: Junie is seen sassily saying to Iman, "Don't try to make my mama kick you out of this house."
At one point, Junie clearly channels mom Teyana as she confidently declares, "Period!" We couldn't love it more.
Watch the hilarious teaser trailer above!
Also, if you're eager to catch We Got Love Teyana & Iman early, tune into the special half hour first look of the series on Sunday, June 20 at 10 p.m. on E!.