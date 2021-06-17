Bachelor NationChrissy TeigenF9KardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

11 F9-Inspired Gifts to Bring the Whole Family Together

The latest Fast & Furious film is almost here, shop the merch that will compliment your muscle cars.

By Emily Spain Jun 17, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingFast and FuriousShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Fast & Furious 9 Gift GuideUniversal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is a little over a week away, which means it's time to up the torque on your style game!

Featuring an all-star cast with actors like Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez reprising their iconic roles, F9 promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats. In preparation for the highly-anticipated premiere next week, we rounded up stylish tees, cups, home decor and more essentials that every Fast & Furious fan should have in their life.

Scroll below for our Fast & Furious gift guide, and make sure to secure your seat for the premiere on 6/25 by picking up your tickets at Fandango. And before you speed off and shop, tune into the Live From E! F9 Premiere tonight at 6 p.m. PT to see your favorite Fast & Furious stars on the red carpet!

read
17 Marvel Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Are Superheroes

I Live My Life a Quarter Mile at a Time | Fast and the Furious Classic T-Shirt

Rep Dominic Toretto's iconic line on a daily basis! This shirt is a great reminder to take things one step at a time and not to get hung up on the small things.

$20
Redbubble

Magicsquirrel Fast and Furious 9 Water Cup and Shifter Keychain

How rad is this shifter cup? Whether you carry it with you on your summer travels or play with it at your work desk, this cup will help you channel your inner racer.

$19
$18
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Drops $57,000 on Another Unique Birthday Gift for Amelia

2

Erika Jayne Addresses "F--king Complicated" Divorce From Tom Girardi

3

Victoria’s Secret Officially Ends Its Angels Era for Brand Overhaul

QWASE Fast & Furious 9 Canvas

Add some flair to your loved one's man cave, garage or living space with this colorful poster for the latest movie.

$15
Amazon

Editable Race Car Fast and Furious Birthday Cupcake Toppers by PositivelyParty

Throwing a Fast & Furious-themed party? These customizable cupcake toppers are a must.

$15
Etsy

Fast 9 Saga Game T-Shirt iPhone Case & Cover

This durable and flexible case will up the torque on your style game! Plus, it will keep your phone safe thanks to a grip and shock absorbent construction.

$20
Redbubble

Toretto's Market and Coffee Logo - Cool Fast and Furious T-Shirt by BucoShop

If you prefer your tuna sandwich without the crust like Brian, this shirt is for you!

$22
Etsy

Toretto Work Shirt by CustomTNWorkWear

Complete your outfit by paying homage to Fast & Furious franchise with this recreation of Toretto's work shirt.

$20
Etsy

Leon's Nissan Skyline GT-R (BCNR33) Fast and Furious Jada Die Cast Car 1:32 Scaled by 3DPrintNerdEP1192

Bring a piece of the beloved movies to your desk at work or proudly display this model car in your home.

$12
Etsy

Funko Pop! Fast & Furious 9 - Jakob Toretto

If you're a Funko Pop! collector and fan of Fast & Furious, this Jacob Toretto figure should be in your Amazon cart ASAP!

$11
$9
Amazon

Vintage Suki Fast and Furious 2021 Graphic Tee by Sohail20Shop

Show off your love for the iconic Suki! This vintage tee will look great with a pair of distressed denim.

$17
Etsy

Fast & Furious Top Trumps Card Game

Keep the whole family entertained with this card game that lets you discover new and exciting Fast & Furious facts and duel your way to becoming the Top Trump.

$12
Amazon

Ready for more film-inspired must-haves? Check out these Star Wars Father's Day gifts that are out of this world.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Drops $57,000 on Another Unique Birthday Gift for Amelia

2

Erika Jayne Addresses "F--king Complicated" Divorce From Tom Girardi

3

Victoria’s Secret Officially Ends Its Angels Era for Brand Overhaul

4

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins: Find Out Their Names

5

Watch the Friends Cast Perform the Weirdest Carpool Karaoke