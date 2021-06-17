11 F9-Inspired Gifts to Bring the Whole Family Together

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is a little over a week away, which means it's time to up the torque on your style game!

Featuring an all-star cast with actors like Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez reprising their iconic roles, F9 promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats. In preparation for the highly-anticipated premiere next week, we rounded up stylish tees, cups, home decor and more essentials that every Fast & Furious fan should have in their life.

Scroll below for our Fast & Furious gift guide, and make sure to secure your seat for the premiere on 6/25 by picking up your tickets at Fandango. And before you speed off and shop, tune into the Live From E! F9 Premiere tonight at 6 p.m. PT to see your favorite Fast & Furious stars on the red carpet!