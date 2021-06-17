Kim Kardashian Teases If She'll Ever Stop Taking Sexy Photos

Watch : Will Kim Kardashian Limit Sexy Pics in New Lawyer Career?

Kim Kardashian can do it all.

In this clip from part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which airs tonight, June 17, the E! personality reveals whether she'll pull back on her sexy image now that she's studying to be a lawyer. Per the SKIMS mogul, she considered toning things down before realizing she didn't have to.

"I thought about this," Kim tells host Andy Cohen. "And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.'"

Apparently, the mother of four did have a concern during one visit to the White House as she had just posted a sexy snapshot. "I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here,'" she recalls. "And then I thought, ‘You know, you gotta be you.'"

As to why she wants to keep her image as is? Kim notes that it's "so freeing" to be comfortable in her body. And, as Kim mentions herself, she is in the best shape of her life.