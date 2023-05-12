Brothers Forever: The Making of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Fast Friendship

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

"I don't have friends, I have family."

So Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto declares in Furious 7, one of many nods to the motor-oil-is-thicker-than-blood theme of the entire $6.6 billion Fast and Furious franchise, which at its core—aside from the speedy cars and the increasingly wild things you can do with them—is all about friendship, the kind that defines the concept of ride or die in more ways than one.

But while some actors just report for work and go home at the end of the day, over the course of a decade the core cast also started to consider themselves a family. And then Paul Walker died in a car crash Nov. 30, 2013, at the age of 40.

"Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me," Diesel wrote on Facebook a few days later, invoking his affectionate nickname for his co-star, the Spanish-language equivalent of Paul. "I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were… on and off screen."