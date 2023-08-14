Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Are Engaged

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

New Girl, new bride!

Zooey Deschanel is getting married again! The 43-year-old New Girl alum is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Scott, 45, they announced on Instagram.

As the pair wrote Aug. 14, "Forever starts now!!!"

He popped the question during a family trip to Scotland, according to People.

Zoey and Jonathan, known for the HGTV's hit real estate series Property Brothers, went public with their relationship in September 2019, soon after meeting while filming a Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Late Show With James Corden with his twin brother and co-star Drew Scott and her sister, Bones star Emily Deschanel.

"I thought I was playing it cool, I didn't think anything of it," Jonathan said about their first meeting in an interview on his brother and sister-in-law Linda Scott's podcast At Home With Linda and Drew Scott in 2020. "The producer said I was flirting so bad, like, so hard, they had to cut a bunch of that out."

Zooey, sitting next to Jonathan, responded, "You were very gentlemanly."

In December 2019, a few months after they met, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York.