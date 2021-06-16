Angelina Jolie Returns to Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment With Son Pax

Watch : Angelina Jolie Caught at Ex Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment Again

Fans think Angelina Jolie is pulling a Jennifer Lopez and getting back with her ex.

The Maleficent star was spotted leaving her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller's, apartment twice in one week while on a family trip to New York. The pair were married from 1996 to 1999, a full 15 years before she tied the knot with Brad Pitt.

Angelina was spotted at his place in Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York, along with her 17-year-old son Pax on Tuesday, June 15. Wearing a navy dress and beige heels, she held a white sweatshirt draped on her arm as she left with Pax, who was dressed casually in a pink checked flannel.

This rendezvous comes after she was photographed going into his apartment on Friday, June 11, in a trench coat and Louis Vuitton bag. She also brought a bottle of Peter Michael wine for their night in, leaving a few hours later.