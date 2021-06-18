All the Jaw-Dropping KUWTK Reunion Moments You Won't Want to Miss

Watch : Kardashian's Reunion Recap Pt. 1: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep13)

Spilling all their secrets.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has had plenty of iconic ups and downs over the past 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—but what really went on behind the scenes?

On part one of the unprecedented KUWTK reunion, which airs tonight, June 17, following last week's series finale, the reality TV stars didn't hold back in dishing on their past regrets and most memorable moments. Kim Kardashian revealed why she was almost a "runaway bride" before tying the knot with Kris Humphries, and admitted that she will always be Kanye West's "biggest fan."

Kris Jenner discussed her momager role and even copped to having a favorite kid! Or at least which daughter is the easiest to manage. Khloe Kardashian opened up about the pressures of fame and body-shaming, while Kendall Jenner similarly shared how her life-long anxiety has been "heightened" by the spotlight. And could Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have made it work outside of the reality TV cameras?