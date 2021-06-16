8 Things Love is Blind Alums Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Can't Live Without

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton fell in love during Love is Blind Season 1. And, in turn, Netflix viewers fell in love with the couple more and more with each episode. Since their season aired, the duo has kept everyone updated on their loves with social media and they even wrote their first book together, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In the book, they open up about the ups and downs they've experienced since filming the show in addition to sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes.
Lauren credits her family for being a great "support system" for the couple in addition to "keeping [her] sane and grounded." In addition to that familial support, the couple relies on their go-to products every day.
Lauren and Cameron shared their must-have self-care items, fitness essentials, and kitchen tools that they can't live without. Keep on scrolling to see their favorites and why they love these products.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Cooks, Crisps and Dehydrates, with 4 Quart Capacity
"We make most of our meals in the air fryer these days. I love that everything comes out crispy and it doesn't require any oil." — Cameron
Philips Sonicare HX6810/50 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
"After using an ultrasonic toothbrush, I can never go back to the old manual ones. Lauren and I get a lot of questions about our teeth and this is the secret."— Cameron
This one has 23,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Blistex DCT Daily Conditioning Treatment SPF 20
"I've literally been using this since middle school. It leaves my lips sooo soft! I keep multiples around the house, in the car and in my purse! Best Lip Moisturizer EVER." — Lauren
Giotto 32oz Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw to Ensure You Drink Enough Water Throughout The Day
"It's ALWAYS close by! I love how it has the timestamp on the bottle to keep me on track! On good water days I'll refill it 2-3 times a day." — Lauren
She's not the only celeb who uses motivational water bottles. Khloe Kardashian recommended this one.
Apple iPhone 12
"I know I know, But before you roll your eyes...lol since I work in content creation not only does my phone double as my communication device but it's also my most used work tool! I can shoot, edit and share a post in minutes all from my magic machine AKA Phone." — Lauren
Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way by Cameron Hamilton & Lauren Speed
"Lauren and I have packed into this book so much of what we have learned throughout our lives as both individuals and as a couple that has helped us take our own leaps of faith. We want the reader to come away from this book with some ideas about how they can take leaps in their own life, whether that's in their career, relationships, or other passions." — Cameron
Hanging With the Hamiltons Hoodie
"It's super soft and cozy! Perfect for when you crank the air conditioning up in the summer and you need a cozy hoodie to lounge in around the house. And needless to say I like wearing my family! lol." — Lauren
