See the Early Birthday Gift Khloe Kardashian Received From Her Favorite Celebrity

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Look Back Over 20 Seasons on "KUWTK"

A surprise from Suzanne Somers.

On Tuesday, June 15, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share the unexpected gift she received from the Three's Company star-turned-fitness guru. In the video, the Good American mogul—turning 37 on June 27—showed off her new ThighMaster, which was signed and gifted by Suzanne herself.

"You guys, my birthday came early this year because look at what I got," Khloe raved on social media. "I got a f--king ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says 'To Khloe, come and knock on my door'!"

As she continued to show off her present, Khloe explained that the gift meant so much since she is a huge Suzanne Somers fan. "I don't think you guys understand, I could never use this," she shared. "Because I need to put this in a f--king plexiglass box. I cannot believe it."

Khloe couldn't stop fangirling over the 74-year-old actress, hailing her a "queen" and calling her "amazing." She later joked that she might take Suzanne up on her offer to come knocking.