Tahj Mowry Reflects on His Connection With First Love Naya Rivera

Tahj Mowry is reflecting on his relationship with Naya Rivera.



The 34-year-old actor opened up about the connection he had with his first love in a recent interview with Glamour. When asked who his first celebrity crush was, it prompted the Smart Guy star to admit that it was Naya from the beginning.



"Well, that's easy for me," he shared. "Naya Rivera. She recently passed away, which was really, really rough. I have so much respect for her family. I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I'm respectful of that and what her family is going through. She was definitely my first everything. I think subconsciously it's why I never really date like that because no one really ever... I know someday someone might, but it's hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was."



"It's a hard thing to talk about," the actor continued, acknowledging that her family's feelings remain at the forefront of his mind when it comes to discussing their past relationship.