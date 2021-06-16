Bachelor NationChrissy TeigenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett Reveal Their Wedding Rings in First Sighting Since Marriage Revelation

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are married—and they have the wedding bands to prove it! See the newlyweds' gold bands for the first time since the actress subtly revealed they tied the knot.

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

It's officially official! Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are wife and husband

Fans might recall how earlier this month the WandaVision star let it slip that she has a husband. Now, in new photos of the actress and her man out in New York City, fans can see the gold bands that helped seal the deal. In the shots, the pair was walking hand in hand, but fortunately, did not conceal the rings on their left hands signifying their Mr. and Mrs. status. 

If you missed the moment Olsen casually dropped the news, she was chatting with The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco for Variety's Actors on Actors series when she uttered the important word. 

"I'm in a bathroom," she told Cuoco. "I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I'm in the furthest bathroom."

"I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic. You know, the Little Miss books?" the Marvel star noted. "They're these classic books but 'magic' because of WandaVision because he's such a f--king cutie!" 

TheImageDirect.com

Unfortunately, that was the extent of the details she dropped regarding her nuptials, but that shouldn't be surprising considering the Avengers: Endgame star and Milo Greene performer have been notably private about their relationship since they were first romantically linked in 2017

Two years later, a source confirmed to E! News that they had taken a serious step in their love story and were engaged

While it remains a mystery exactly when they tied the knot, we now have the photos to prove they are now indeed a pair for life. Congratulations newlyweds!

