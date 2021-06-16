Sand & Sparks Fly in Explosive Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story Trailer

Watch : Exclusive: "Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story"

Surf, sand...and soulmates?

The latest (and sexiest!) 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, focuses on whether or not a vacation fling can turn into something serious. The docu-soap reality series follows four couples who found love in the Caribbean and hope to keep the sparks alive long-distance even after the summer ends. From Panama to Costa Rica, Jamaica to Barbados, will these singles want to leave their tropical paradises for their partners?

In an exclusive sneak peek before the series premiere on July 18, it seems temptations are everywhere for these steamy couples. Illinois-based Aryanna falls for Jamaican boat tour guide Sherlon who works at a swingers resort. "The flesh is a weakness," Sherlon mutters while looking at other bikini-clad women. Yet a surprise pregnancy leads to unexpected plans—and Aryanna's friends are skeptical of Sherlon's intentions.

"A decision made in the heat of the moment in paradise will impact the rest of my life," Aryanna cries as Sherlon calls their baby a "big mistake."

In Barbados, Martine believes "people are always trying to throw themselves" at her charismatic DJ boyfriend Steven. "I want Steven to give me a reason to trust him," Martine, who is hoping a diamond ring will ease her worries about Steven's commitment to being faithful, explains.