You Won't Believe How Long Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Take to Get Ready for a Night Out

Nothing quite says friendship like taking at least five hours to get ready for a night out together—just ask BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner.
The 24-year-old influencer recently revealed that fun fact—and much more—in an interview with Bustle. During the candid chat, the model explained that when it comes to any night out with her mogul BFF, they always make sure to get glammed up as a team—and if they, for example, have to be somewhere by 8 p.m., the fun will commence around 3 p.m. to ensure a smooth process.
"We always get ready together so it just starts the night out right," Stassie told the publication. And as most friend groups can also attest to, the duo will, of course, make sure they're absolutely glam and ‘gram ready before heading out.
"We get our TikToks [and] photos in before we leave the house because we don't know if there's going to be a cute photo spot at the restaurant," she said. "So, we've got to get the photos before as backup. We call our little Uber, and we go to dinner." Stassie also shared that once that call is made, that's when "the shots really start flying."
She also emphasized her lease on her life, adding, "I like to live in the now."
Late last year, fans thought she may have taken her "living in the now" approach when it came to suddenly taking her rumored relationship with Noah Centineo to the next step. Yes, that next step. Back in October, rumors began emerging online that the social media influencer and the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star secretly got hitched in Vegas. However, Stassie debunked that rumor in her convo with Bustle, telling the website, "I did not get married."
In addition to her reportedly steamy romance with the Netflix star, Stassie also was the center of a little buzz online recently once Kylie didn't appear in photos from her star-studded birthday party, which in turn led to speculation that two may have had a small rift—but Stassie says that it's simply not the case.
"It's nuts because I'm like, ‘I've known this girl since I was literally 13,'" she said. "If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you're insane. Literally, we're going to move to a farm together and get married."
Although their plans of a future farm life may be far from their current one in Calabasas, Stassie also made it clear that despite any chatter surrounding their friendship, their bond remains stronger than ever.
"We know too much about each other," she shared. "We're stuck with each other forever. My friends have always been my rock, my friends are my family that I was able to choose."