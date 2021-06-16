Bachelor NationChrissy TeigenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Message to "Ridiculously Special Human" Courteney Cox Proves They're BFFs

While Friends fans know Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are BFFs, The Morning Show star reminded us once again with a tribute to the Cougar Town actress on her 57th birthday.

The one where Jennifer Aniston reminded us she and Courteney Cox are the ultimate BFFs.

On June 15, the Rachel Green actress took to Instagram to celebrate the Monica Geller star's 57th birthday.

"Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human," she wrote alongside throwback footage of the pals. "Time flies when you're having fun!" 

Sharing a more recent photo of the duo, she then added, "Who loves ya baby?"   

Through all their highs and lows over the years, the Friends co-stars have proven time and time again they'll (sing it with us) be there for you.

"There's absolutely no judgment in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving," Aniston told More magazine in 2014, adding, "I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

Last month, fans got to see the pals come together with castmates Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max.

Instagram

And getting the group back together 17 years after the beloved series ended brought back a lot of emotions.

"Well, Courteney comes in and bursts into tears," Kudrow exclusively told E! News in a recent interview. "Schwimmer pointed this out when we were watching it together, you know like, Thursday night. And I grab a napkin or a tissue, LeBlanc takes it 'cause he's telling a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes just on automatic. And yeah, that's who we were."

