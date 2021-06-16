Jennifer Aniston's Birthday Message to "Ridiculously Special Human" Courteney Cox Proves They're BFFs

Watch : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

The one where Jennifer Aniston reminded us she and Courteney Cox are the ultimate BFFs.

On June 15, the Rachel Green actress took to Instagram to celebrate the Monica Geller star's 57th birthday.

"Happy birthday to this ridiculously special human," she wrote alongside throwback footage of the pals. "Time flies when you're having fun!"

Sharing a more recent photo of the duo, she then added, "Who loves ya baby?"

Through all their highs and lows over the years, the Friends co-stars have proven time and time again they'll (sing it with us) be there for you.

"There's absolutely no judgment in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving," Aniston told More magazine in 2014, adding, "I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."