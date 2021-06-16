Lauren Burnham Asks for Prayers for Newborn Baby Girl Who Has to "Stay Behind" in Hospital

Lauren Burnham is ready to leave the hospital, but her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s newborn baby girl won't be able to join them just yet.
On Tuesday, June 15, days after welcoming twins, the Bachelor Nation star took to her Instagram Story to share her "heartbreak" with fans. "Today is so bittersweet," she captioned a video of her baby girl and baby boy. "We get to leave the hospital...but little sis has to stay behind for now."
Though Lauren didn't share any additional details, she did ask her followers to "pls say prayers for our girl."
As fans of the duo may recall, Arie announced the arrival of their twins over the weekend. "@luyendyktwins are here!" he wrote in a June 12 Instagram Story post. "Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."
Arie later returned to social media to share the first photos of the newborn babies. "Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment," the Bachelor alum captioned images of Lauren and the twins. "She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"
The stars, who've yet to reveal the name of their twins, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Alessi, who was able to meet her younger brother on Tuesday.
"Already loves her brother so much," Arie captioned photos of the sweet brother-sister moment. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe. We'll post more soon just resting."
Arie and Lauren, who tied the knot in January 2019, announced her pregnancy at the end of 2020. "2 little miracles," Arie wrote on Instagram in December. "Love them with all my heart already."
A month later, the duo revealed the sex of their twins, with Lauren sharing, "Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER."
E! News has reached out to Arie and Lauren's rep for comment.