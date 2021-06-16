Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Daughter Alessi Meets Her Baby Brother in Adorable Moment

She's not quite old enough to babysit, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's daughter Alessi is already keeping a close watch on her younger brother.
The Bachelor Nation couple posted their first photos and video footage of their twins on Monday, June 14 after welcoming the baby boy and girl three days earlier. The parents of three have yet to announce the names of the twins.
On Tuesday, June 15, Arie took to Instagram to share a carousel of images showing 2-year-old Alessi meeting the little guy that day. In one pic, Alessi has a sweet smile as she holds the sleeping child, and in another shot, she plants a precious kiss on the top of his head.
"Already loves her brother so much [heart emoji]," the 39-year-old former lead of The Bachelor captioned it. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube."
He continued, "Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe. We'll post more soon just resting."
Arie, who tied the knot with Lauren in January 2019 after meeting during his dramatic season of the ABC dating series that aired in 2018, showered his better half with praise in the caption of his post from June 14 that included a pic of her cradling the babies.
"Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment," the race car driver gushed about Lauren, 29. "She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"
On June 12, he announced the arrival of the little ones by thanking fans for their support and adding, "Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments."