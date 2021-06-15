Jeffree Star is Selling $20 Million Home After “God Awful” Year of Scandal and Mental Health Struggles

Watch : Jeffree Star Refutes "Evil" Fake Car Crash Claims

Jeffree Star is moving on from the drama by moving out of California.

The cosmetics mogul, 35, revealed he is selling his sprawling estate in Hidden Hills, Calif., which features eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The property also includes a 4,700 sq. ft. garage to hold his car collection of Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and Bentleys. E! News confirms he listed the mansion for $20 million.

Instead, he's making his second home in Wyoming his main residence going forward, Jeffree shared in a YouTube video on Tuesday, June 15.

"It's time to also say goodbye to California for awhile," he wrote in the caption. "I'm selling my giant house in LA, I've donated and sold all my clothes and I'm starting the next chapter of my life."

In his latest video, the influencer acknowledged that he's been going through "many major life changes" lately, ranging from drama within the beauty community and those debunked Kanye West rumors to his breakup with partner Nathan Schwandt and the death of his two beloved dogs. He also suffered a "broken" back after surviving a car accident in Wyoming in April.