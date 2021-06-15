Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Family Trip to Italy

Forget waking up in Vegas! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are vacationing in Italy.
The 36-year-old singer and the 44-year-old actor were spotted in Venice this past weekend. According to an eyewitness, the couple arrived from Prague, where Bloom is filming season two of Carnival Row, and then proceeded to check into their hotel and head out on a guided tour of the city.
And they weren't alone. The onlooker said Perry and Bloom were joined by their 9-month-old daughter Daisy and The Lord of the Rings alum's 10-year-old son Flynn, whom Bloom shares with his ex-wife model Miranda Kerr.
"They walked through St. Mark's Square and along the Grand Canal," the observer shared. "Later in the day they stopped for some gelato. Orlando let Daisy try some on his spoon, and she seemed to enjoy it. Katy was taking pictures of them and laughing at the baby's reaction to the taste of ice cream. They stopped to pose for many family photos and selfies."
But later on, the couple managed to squeeze in some alone time and took a romantic gondola ride.
"They were served Spritz cocktails and enjoyed sailing along and looking at the architecture," the eyewitness added. "They kissed along the way and seemed very much in love. They seemed to really enjoy their time in Venice and being with family in such a beautiful place."
Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in August 2020. In a recent interview with L'Officiel, the 13-time Grammy nominee opened up about the unconditional love she receives from her daughter.
"As a performer, I've always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times," she said. "When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn't know anything on your résumé, doesn't know anything about your bank account, doesn't know anything, doesn't care, and just loves you."
And this love, she added, is "everything I think I was looking for."
"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she continued. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there. I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it. There's a wholeness that has happened."