Kim Kardashian Reveals Heartwarming Gift She's Making Daughter North in Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the mementos when it comes to 8-year-old daughter North West.
The SKIMS founder recently shared a touching birthday message in honor of North's birthday and in it, the mom of four revealed that she is actively compiling special messages (such as this one no doubt) for a series of books meant to be given to her daughter later on life.
"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today!" the Keeping Up The Kardashians star wrote as the caption for the June 15 Instagram post. "North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!"
Along with the sentimental caption, Kim posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and North from a throwback Jackie O-inspired shoot featuring the two. She also shared cute side-by-side pics of herself with her eldest daughter throughout the years to her Instagram Story.
Proud grandma Kris Jenner also joined in on the celebratory wishes with her very own dedication. "Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!!" she captioned her Instagram post. "You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!! You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so, so much!!!!"
With the outpour of love coming from her famous family, it's clear that the 8-year-old can only go North from here.