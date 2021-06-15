Butt-Baring Leggings From Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Line Spark Social Media Debate

Watch : Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2: Cara, Normani, Demi & More

These leggings are simply cut out for the competition.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line offers undeniably steamy lingerie—with one specific pair of butt-baring leggings driving the internet wild.



The social media melee all started earlier this week when a TikTok user named @fathermarge (who has since deleted the post) demanded answers when she shared a video that included a picture of the now-widely seen purple Savage x Fenty leggings, which come with a very special cut out located in the backside area (and they're crotchless too). The short clip with the eye-grabbing photo inspired a slew of other TikToks dedicated to dissecting the purpose of such sexy leggings.



"Butt cleavage is sexy," one TikTok user said in her video when it comes to the leggings. "Butt cleavage is amazing."



But, the fashion debate didn't end there. The pic also found its way on Twitter with one fan tweeting the pic with the hilarious caption, "I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhh. One, two, deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch."